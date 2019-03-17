Medtronic's TYRX successful in Phase 4 study

Results from a 6,983-subject global Phase 4 study, WRAP-IT, assessing the effectiveness of Medtronic's (NYSE:MDT) TYRX Absorbable Antibacterial Envelope in reducing infections in patients receiving cardiac implantable electronic devices showed a treatment benefit. The data were presented at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Sessions in New Orleans.

Patients receiving a device with the TYRX mesh envelope experienced 40% less risk of major (systemic) infection and 61% less risk of pocket (local infection in the tissue surrounding the device) infection compared to standard-of-care preoperative antibiotics with no increase in procedure-related or system-related risk.

Specifically, at month 12, 1.2% of patients receiving a standard device experienced a major infection compared to 0.7% for those receiving a TYRX-encased device (p=0.04). The company does not provide the pocket infection rates.

The TYRX envelope, approved in the U.S. in 2013 and in Europe in 2014, is designed to stabilize the device after implantation while releasing the antimicrobial agents minocycline and rifampin over at least seven days. The body completely absorbs the envelope in about nine weeks.