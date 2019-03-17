FAA probed over Boeing 737 Max approval - WSJ

In an unusual move, the Department of Transportation is investigating the FAA's approval of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 Max jetliners, according to the WSJ.

The probe was launched following the Lion Air crash in late October, and is being conducted by the DoT's inspector general. The focus is on a Seattle-area FAA office that certifies the safety of brand new aircraft models, as well as a separate office in the same region in charge of mandating training requirements, say the Journal's sources.