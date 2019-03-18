Another fall in Japanese exports

Japan's exports fell for a third straight month in February, suggesting the BOJ might be forced to offer more stimulus to temper the effects of slowing external demand and trade frictions.

Exports fell 1.2% Y/Y, following a sharp 8.4% Y/Y decrease in January.

The trade data comes on top of a recent batch of weak indicators, such as factory output and a key gauge of capital spending.

Nikkei +0.6% to 21,573.

