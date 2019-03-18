Pound dips as May looks for support

Theresa May is scrambling to secure support for her Brexit deal once again, with just days left to win approval from U.K. lawmakers ahead of a summit with EU leaders on Thursday.

She's reportedly pinning her hopes on last-minute Democratic Unionist party backing, but the vote could be pulled if the government doesn't believe it can win.

If that's the case, the U.K. would likely be forced into a long extension of EU membership and take part in European Parliament elections in the spring.

Sterling -0.2% to $1.3266.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP