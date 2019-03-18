Futures modestly mixed ahead of the open

U.S. stock index futures are deciding on direction to start the week, with the Dow down 0.1% , the Nasdaq up 0.1% and S&P 500 flat.

Significant catalysts in the days ahead? There's a slew of central bank gatherings, including monetary policy decisions from the Bank of England and Federal Reserve.

The Fed is expected to lower its interest rate forecasts - or "dot plots" - to show little or no further tightening in 2019.