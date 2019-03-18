Futures modestly mixed ahead of the open

U.S. stock index futures are deciding on direction to start the week, with the Dow down 0.1%, the Nasdaq up 0.1% and S&P 500 flat.
Significant catalysts in the days ahead? There's a slew of central bank gatherings, including monetary policy decisions from the Bank of England and Federal Reserve.
The Fed is expected to lower its interest rate forecasts - or "dot plots" - to show little or no further tightening in 2019.
Oil is down 0.2% at $58.43/bbl, gold is 0.1% higher at $1305/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.59%.
