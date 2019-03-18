Goldman upgrades Okta on upside potential

Goldman Sachs upgrades Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from Neutral to Buy and raises the PT from $80 to $94.

Analyst Heather Bellini writes that Okta is among the names "with the highest upside to CY20 estimates" and has "crucial positioning at the intersection of heightened concerns around security, increasingly complex multi-cloud environments, and the digital revolution of businesses in every sector."

The analyst thinks Okta could have a 38% upside to its 2020 estimates in a "Blue Sky" scenario.

More action: Berenberg raises its Okta target from $73 to $92 expecting continuing growth in the enterprise business.