Mizuho downgrades Synaptics after CEO exit

Mizuho Securities downgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from Buy to Neutral and lowers the target from $48 to $39, implying a 10% downside.

Last Friday, SYNA announced the immediate departure of its CEO and shifted its Q3 guidance to the lower end of the prior range.

SYNA shares drop 17.8% pre-market to $35.53.

Update with color from analyst note:

Analyst Vijay Rakesh cites "significant and multiple challenges" with internal checks showing market share losses across multiple product categories.

The softer Y/Y LCD market is a headwind since SYNA gets about 60% of its revenue from the market.