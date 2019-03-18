Aerpio Pharma's lead candidate flunks mid-stage study

Thinly traded micro cap Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) is poised for a significant down move this morning on the heels of its announcement that lead candidate AKB-9778 failed a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with moderate-to-severe nonproliferative diabetic retinopathy.

The study, TIME-2b, failed to achieve the primary endpoint of the percentage of patients with at least a two-step improvement in a diabetic retinopathy severity scale called DRSS compared to placebo. Specifically, 9.6% of patients receiving AKB-9778 achieved a two-step or more improvement in DRSS score versus 3.8% for control (p=0.270).

The company will update investors in the status of the program after it completes a full analysis of the data.

Shares will resume trading at 7:30 am ET.