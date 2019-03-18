Lumber Liquidators on watch after CFO resignation, soft guidance

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) announces that Martin Agard will resign from his position on April 5 to accept a new role with a company in Florida.

The company has hired search firm Herbert Mines to assist it in finding a replacement for Agard.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators are on watch after setting guidance below expectations. The company expects comparable store sales growth percentage in the negative low-single digits in Q1 vs. +2% consensus estimate. Total revenue growth percentage for the full year is anticipated to be the mid-single digits range.

Previously: Lumber Liquidators beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (March 18)