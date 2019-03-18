Marriott sets aggressive growth targets

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) says it will outline its growth plans today at an investor meeting.

The company plans to add between 275K and 295K rooms by 2021 out of its pipeline of 478K rooms.

Marriott says the new room openings will contribute $400M in fee revenue in 2021 and $700M annually when stabilized.

Updated long-term guidance from Marriott taking into account the room expansion includes an outlook for EPS of $7.65 to $8.50 by 2021 and EBITDA growth of 6% to 9%. Marriott also says shareholders could see $1.9B to $2.0B in dividends (assuming a continued 30% payout ratio) and $7.6B to $9.0B in share repurchases over the three-year period.