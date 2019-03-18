Leap up 52% premarket on positive DKN-01 data

Nano cap Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) is up 52% premarket on increased volume in response to positive data on lead candidate DKN-01 in women with advanced gynecological cancers. The results were presented at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer in Honolulu, HI.

DKN-01 as a single agent: 21 patients who had received one-to-ten prior lines of therapy were treated. In 12 evaluable subjects, there was one partial response while six had stable cancer for more than six weeks implying a preliminary disease control rate (DCR) of 58% (n=7/12).

DKN-01 + paclitaxel: 41 patients who had received one-to-nine prior lines of therapy were treated, 21 were evaluable. There was one partial responder and 15 with stable cancer for more than six weeks implying a preliminary DCR of 76% (n=16/21).

DKN-01 is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that binds to Dickkopf-1 (DKK1), a protein associated with a poor prognosis in a range of cancers. Specifically, it inhibits a pathway called canonical Wnt/Beta-catenin which plays a key role in embryonic development, cell proliferation and differentiation. The company says patients with confirmed Wnt pathway alterations experienced a greater duration of clinical benefit from DKN-01.