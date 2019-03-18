Fires hit Texas refinery, tank farm; petrochemical production impact unclear

Major fires broke out this weekend at Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE:XOM) Baytown, Tex., refinery and Intercontinental Terminals Co.’s nearby Deer Park storage tank farm, with the impact on petrochemical production yet to be determined.

The Baytown refinery can process as much as 584K bbl/day of crude oil and includes an olefins plant with an ethane cracker with a capacity of 1.5M mt/year; XOM has not discussed the effect on production.

The Deer Park fire broke out Sunday morning at storage tanks containing naphtha and xylene and spread to five more tanks overnight, bringing the total number of tanks involved in the incident to seven.

The fire could provide support for the gasoline and naphtha markets, which have been weak due to surplus supply and weak demand.

The storage facility has a capacity of 13.1M barrels across 242 tanks, and stores all kinds of petrochemical liquids and gases, as well as fuel oil, bunker oil and distillates.