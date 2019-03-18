Court dismisses Mosten claims vs. Manulife

A Saskatchewan court dismissed Mosten Investment LP's claims against Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) late last week, Manulife reports.

"This is consistent with our position that this case was legally unfounded and commercially absurd, and that consumers purchasing universal life policies, and the insurers issuing these policies, never intended to have the policies function as deposit or securities contracts," Manulife said in a statement.

Judge Scherman of the Saskatchewan Court of Queen's Bench said in his decision that the policy in question "does not provide for unlimited stand-alone investment opportunities within the Carrier Fund."

