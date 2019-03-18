Carrizo Oil considering tie-up with SM Energy - Bloomberg

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) +4.8% pre-market following a Bloomberg report that Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) has held early-stage discussions with the company about a potential combination; no further details are provided.

The talks come as volatile oil prices are pressuring small and midsize energy explorers to pair up to cut costs, particularly in areas such as the Permian Basin.

SM has operations in the Permian's Midland Basin, where it has been spending more to ramp up production, while CRZO operates in the Permian's Delaware Basin, where it has drilling rights on 46K net acres.