Heavy equipment makers feeling tariff pain - study

U.S. makers of bulldozers and other heavy equipment are raising prices, losing sales and in some cases beginning to trim workers in response to the Trump administration's protracted trade disputes.

That's according to an economic analysis conducted on behalf the Association of Equipment Manufacturers and set to be released today by IHS Markit.

The study notes heavy equipment makers are particularly exposed to higher steel prices. "If you’re a domestic producer, you’re caught between eating a cost increase or raising prices and potentially losing business," said Scott Hazelton, a co-author of the report.

