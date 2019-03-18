Dermira up 74% premarket on positive lebrikizumab data

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) is up 74% premarket on average volume in response to successful results from a Phase 2b dose-ranging study of lebrikizumab in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

All three doses evaluated beat placebo at week 16 as measured by an AD severity scale called EASI. Specifically, patients receiving 125 mg every four weeks experienced a mean improvement in EASI score of 62.3%, those receiving 250 mg every four weeks experienced a mean improvement in EASI score of 69.2% while the mean improvement in EASI score was 72.1% in those receiving 250 mg every two weeks, all statistically significant compared to placebo's 41.1%.

33.7% of patients in the 250 mg/four weeks cohort and 44.6% of those in the 250 mg/two weeks group achieved clear or almost-clear skin.

The most common treatment-related adverse events were upper respiratory tract infection (7.5%), nasopharyngitis (6.6%), headache (3.1%) and injection site pain (3.1%).

Phase 3 studies are next up.

Lebrikizumab is an injectable humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to (inhibits) a pro-inflammatory protein called interleukin-13 (IL-13).

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.