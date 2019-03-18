Mack-Cali gets notice from Bow Street on board nominations

Mack-Cali (NYSE:CLI) says it received a notice from Bow Street Opportunities Fund XV of its intent to nominate a slate of six candidates to stand for election to the board at the company's 2019 annual meeting of shareholders.

This comes after Mack-Cali's board unanimously rejected an unsolicited proposal from Bow Street and David Werner Real Estate Investments to acquire for cash Mack-Cali's suburban and waterfront office assets in a transaction in which Roseland and other residential assets of the company would be spun off to Mack-Cali stockholders as a newly formed, publicly traded residential REIT.

Mack-Cali's board concluded the Bow Street proposal is unlikely to deliver the aggregate consideration to stockholders "anywhere near the hypothetical transaction value of $26.00-$29.00 per share" suggested by Bow Street.

"Moreover, the board believes that the proposed transaction would leave the company without the wherewithal to develop and maximize the value of its residential assets and with a significant and unsustainable debt burden," the company said.

Mack-Cali said it's evaluating Bow Street's director nomination notice for compliance with its bylaws.

