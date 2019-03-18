BHP, Rio on the rise as Vale halts production at another iron ore mine

BHP and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) both +1.8% pre-market as Chinese iron ore futures jumped more than 3% on supply concerns after Vale (NYSE:VALE) announced further production cuts; VALE -1.7% pre-market.

Vale said over the weekend that it would cut production at its Timbopeba iron ore mine in Brazil's Minas Gerais state with capacity of 12.8M mt/year and suspend operations at its Doutor dam.

The moves are addition to the temporary closure of its Brucutu mine and other mines in southern states, which were expected to affect 70M mt/year of production capacity.

"The new closures were not expected," according to analysts from Jefferies. "It takes total expected gross capacity closures from Vale to a run rate of 83M mt/year, which equates to a significant 5.7% of the seaborne iron ore market."

Other relevant tickers include OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY