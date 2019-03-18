Wells Fargo upgrades Johnson Controls to Outperform

"The gist of our thesis is the timing is now better for the story to play out – Expectations and sentiment are pretty low, even as fundamentals are picking up (backlog acceleration, peaking investment/cost headwinds, higher FCF yield etc.)"

"Post the 06/19 Power sale close, JCI should be a more focused pure play buildings automation company and much of the noise and distraction should be behind them."

"In our view the embedded earning for F'19/F'20 is $2.45/$2.80 (incld. Power sale proceeds deployed), indicating a PE of ~17x/15x (not far from where it is trading now), on our street high $42 price target."