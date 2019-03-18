Overstock.com CEO calls retail losses 'nauseating'

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) reports a 1% drop in revenue to $453M in Q4. Orders were down 4%, driven by a 13% reduction in sales and marketing expenses.

Gross profit was down 5% to $82M to account for 18.0% of sales vs. 18.8% a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was -$30.4M during the quarter vs. -$17.9M a year ago, with losses in both the retail and tZERO businesses.

CEO update: "Our retail arm lost money last year because I gunned things in an attempt to create a conventional high-growth/money losing e-commerce business, but the losses were nauseating and we reverted back to the philosophy of profitability on which we built Overstock: as a result, in 2019 Retail will return to profitability, generating a positive operating cash flow = $10M."