PhaseBio up 102% premarket on positive PB2452 data

Thinly traded nano cap PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) is up 102% premarket on increased volume in response to positive Phase 1 data on PB2452, a reversal agent for AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) anticoagulant Brilinta (ticagrelor). The results were just published online in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions in New Orleans.

The data showed that PB2452 reversed the antiplatelet effects of ticagrelor with a favorable safety profile. There were no reports of drug-related serious adverse events, dose-limiting toxicities or infusion-related reactions. The most frequent treatment-related adverse event was infusion site bruising (8.3%). There were no discontinuations or hospitalizations.

A Phase 2a study is next up.

PB2452 is a recombinant human monoclonal antibody antigen-binding fragment designed to reverse the antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor in major bleeding and urgent surgery situations. There are currently no approved reversal agents for the drug.