Wells Fargo downgrades Ingersoll-Rand to Market Perform

"At $106 (as of 03/15 close), the stock appears to be priced for superb execution in F'19, in our view... Our bull bear scenario indicates risk reward is skewed to the downside."

"1) Expectations are at cycle high - 70% of the street has a buy on IR – highest since 2012... 2) C-HVAC growth expectations are above trend... 3) Any missteps likely costly for IR. Given high expectations, any shortfall in resi would be considered share loss to the re-emerging peer LII.... 4) Industrial order growth moderated in 2018 vs expectations for a pickup in momentum... 5) NTM FCF yield is slightly below last 5 yr trend (5.6% now vs 6.5% average the last few years. NTM FCF yield is also lower vs peers like JCI (6% IR vs 8% JCI)."