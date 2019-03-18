Qudian +2.9% after Q4 beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance

Qudian (NYSE:QD) jumps 2.9% after Q4 EPS of 37 cents beat the average analyst estimate of 33 cents

Reaffirms 2019 adjusted net income guidance of RMB 3.5B, excluding non-operating costs and charges.

Q4 total revenue of RMB 1.80B ($262.3M) vs. RMB 1.49B in the year-ago quarter.

Total outstanding loan balance as of Dec. 31, 2018 increased 70% to RMB 19.0B from Dec. 31, 2017.

Outstanding loan balance that Qudian collaborates with financial institutions increased to RMB 22.0B by March 15, 2019.

M1+ delinquency rate by vintage for loans generated since Jan. 1, 2018 slightly increased to 2.5% through the end of 2018, as a result of longer loan tenure.

Q4 net income of RMB 767.5M, or RMB 2.52 (37 cents) per ADS vs. RMB 1.67 a year ago.

Q4 non-GAAP net income of RMB 767.5M, or RMB 2.56 per share, vs. RMB 540.1M, or RMB 1.73 per share.

