Precision Drilling to exit Mexico with sale of five drilling rigs

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) -2.6% pre-market after announcing deals to divest its five Mexico based drilling rigs and ancillary equipment for $48M.

To date, PDS says it has received $30M for the sale of three drilling rigs with the balance due upon delivery of the fourth and fifth rigs in March and April.

PDS says it also closed a deal to sell its Terra Water Systems water treatment business for an undisclosed sum.

The company continues to explore sales of other non-core assets and businesses to focus on its land drilling business and efficiency driven technology initiatives.

tPDS also says it signed three-year contract renewals for two rigs in Saudi Arabia, effective March 1.