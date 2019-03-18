Apple launches new iPad Air, mini

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) launches a new 10.5-inch iPad Air and an iPad mini with Pencil support.

The iPad Air has the in-house A12 Bionic chip for a 70% performance boost and 2x the graphics capability, according to Apple. The Air also has an advanced Retina display with True Tone and support for the Pencil and Smart Keyboard.

The 7.9-inch iPad mini has the A12 Bionic for 3x the performance and 9x faster graphics, an advanced Retina display with True Tone tech that's 25% brighter, and Apple Pencil support.

The iPads are available to order today and will hit stores next week. Both models come in 64GB and 256GB configurations and the mini starts at $399 for wi-fi (or $529 for wi-fi and cellular) while the Air starts at $499 for wi-fi (or $629 for wi-fi and cellular).