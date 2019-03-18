BTIG likes Arcus Bio in premarket analyst action

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) initiated with Neutral rating at BTIG Research.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) initiated with Buy rating and $20 (71% upside) price target at BTIG.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) upgraded to Equal Weight with a $28 price target at Morgan Stanley. Shares up 1% premarket.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) upgraded to Buy with a $45 (32% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR. Shares up 6% premarket.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) upgraded to Outperform at William Blair. Shares up 1% premarket.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $3.50 (26% upside) price target at Stephens.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse.