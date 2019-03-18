Overstock to revert to "philosophy of profitability"

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) sinks 5.4% in premarket trading after CEO and Founder Patrick M. Byrne says the company's retail arm lost money in FY2018 because he "gunned things in an attempt to create a conventional high-growth/money losing e-commerce business."

Says company is reverting back to a "philosophy of profitability on which we built Overstock," saying that the losses were "nauseating."

Pledges to return retail business to profitability in 2019, targeting a minimum positive $10M operating cash flow for 2019.

Q4 loss per share of $1.39 vs. loss of $3.72 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total net revenue of $452.5M slipped from $456.3M a year earlier.

Q4 retail pretax loss of $27.7M increased from a loss of $17.6M a year earlier, while tZERO pretax loss of $12.6M swelled from a loss of $3.47M.

Previously: Overstock.com misses by $0.61, misses on revenue (March 18)