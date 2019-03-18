Huntsman sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA falling 10% vs. prior quarter

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) -1.6% pre-market after warning it expects Q1 adjusted EBITDA to come in ~10% below Q4 2018.

HUN guides Q1 results in its polyurethanes segment - the company's largest unit - "a bit softer than previously expected due to overall softer volumes," as the business is seeing improving trends in China but are more than offset by a slower than expected seasonal pickup in construction-related markets and lower demand in automotive in North America, and softer demand patterns across most of its major European markets, including automotive.

HUN also expects Q1 performance products results will come in flat to down from Q4 2018, vs. its previous guidance of flat to up, while the advanced materials segment shows similar pockets of softness, such as in construction and coatings, but Q1 results are seen rising modestly from Q4 2018, which is roughly in line with previous expectations.