Citi cautious on PVH

Citi picks up coverage again on PVH (NYSE:PVH) with a Neutral rating and price target of $120.

"While the company has two brands with good global growth potential in Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, PVH overall is still heavily dependent on the North America wholesale and outlet channels (we estimate these channels combined represent ~50% of sales)," writes the Citi analyst team.

"Despite management typically beating guidance in the past, we are concerned that exposure to wholesale/outlet channels will weigh on sales and profits in the coming years, limiting upside."