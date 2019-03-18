Principal Financial close to acquiring Wells Fargo retirement unit: Reuters

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) is nearing a potential $1B+ deal to acquire Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) retirement plan services business, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The unit, which includes Wells Fargo's 401(k) savings accounts business, would add on to a similar unit at Principal.

A deal may be announced later this month if talks conclude successfully, the people said.

Wells Fargo has been prevented from increasing in size after the Federal Reserve imposed an asset cap on the company after it was found the bank's employees created fake accounts to meet sales targets.

Previously: Wells Fargo CEO faces bipartisan critics in the House (March 12)