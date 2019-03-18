AzurRx up 20% premarket on positive MS1819 data

Thinly traded nano cap AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) is up 20% premarket on increased volume on the heels of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead drug MS1819-SD in chronic pancreatitis patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. The data are being presented at Digestive Disease Week in San Diego.

Final results showed a favorable safety profile while the highest dose cohort showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful increases in the coefficient of fat absorption (CFA) from baseline (the study was not powered for efficacy, though). Specifically, the mean increase in CFA in this group was 21.8%.

CFA is a standard used to measure dietary fat absorption and the effectiveness of pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy.

MS1819 is an orally available recombinant lipase derived from the yeast Yarrowia Lipolytica.