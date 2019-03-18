Steel Dynamics guides Q1 earnings below consensus

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) -0.3% pre-market after guiding Q1 earnings of $0.88-$0.92/share, below Q4 2018 EPS of $1.17 and year-ago EPS of $0.96 as well as $1.04 analyst consensus estimate.

STLD cites lower earnings from its sheet operations for the Q1 drop but says "recent increases in sheet steel prices are having a positive impact, resulting in increased order activity and reconstituted order backlogs."

STLD expects overall steel shipments to increase compared to Q4 and believes domestic steel consumption will continue to improve through the year.