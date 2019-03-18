NII selling Nextel Brazil to America Movil, to wind up company

NII Holdings (NASDAQ:NIHD) is down 25.7% premarket following Q4 earnings where the company also announced it was selling Nextel Brazil (its last key operating asset) to America Movil (NYSE:AMX).

NII will sell its 70% interest in the unit via the sale of one of its Luxembourg-based subsidiaries.

AI Brazil Holdings, owner of the other 30%, is also selling its stake to America Movil, which will become sole owner of Nextel Brazil for $905M less net debt.

The deal is the "culmination of an extensive multi-year process to pursue a strategic path for Nextel Brazil and provides our best opportunity to monetize our remaining operating assets in light of the competitive landscape in Brazil and long-term need to raise significant capital to fund business operations, debt service and capital expenditures necessary to remain competitive in the future," says NII CFO Dan Freiman.

The board has approved a plan to wind up NII after the deal closes, leaving an estimated $1.00-$1.50/share to be distributed to stockholders from the transaction.