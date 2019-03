RIOT, PXLW and ATOS among premarket gainers

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) +108% on positive PB2452 data.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) +82% on positive lebrikizumab data.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) +31% on positive DKN-01 data.

American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) +30% on being taken private by ArcLight Energy for $5.25/unit.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) +20% on successful start of its CoreoGraftÒ pre-clinical feasibility study at the Texas Heart Institute.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) +14% on improved gaming visual performance with Pixelworks Display Technology.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) +13% as Fidelity National scoops up Worldpay for $35B.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) +13% on receipt of $10 million from exercises of previously outstanding warrants.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) +11% .

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) +7% .

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) +6% .

DropCar (NASDAQ:DCAR) +6% .