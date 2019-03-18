Macquarie departs group bidding for Petrobras' TAG pipeline - Bloomberg

Australia's Macquarie Group left a group expected to bid for Petrobras’ (NYSE:PBR) TAG natural gas pipeline network, Bloomberg reports, as the Brazilian oil firm gives interested parties until April 2 to present their price proposal.

Macquarie reportedly had led a group with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, GIC Private Ltd. and Investimentos Itau on the first round of bids, but now the group is expected to bid without Macquarie, according to the report.

French utility Engie placed the highest bid with Canadian pension fund Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec of ~$8B.

The pipeline network spans 10 states in northern Brazil and is a main part of the company’s plans to sell $27B of assets to help it reduce debt and focus more resources on its core offshore oil production.