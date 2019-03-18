Axos Bank gets OCC approval to acquire ~$173M in deposits

Axos Bank (NYSE:AX) gets approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to close the deposit assumption agreement with MWABank.

Axos Bank will acquire ~$173M in deposits from MWABank, including ~$151M in checking, savings, and money-market accounts and $22M in time deposit accounts.

Axos Bank will get cash equal to the book value of the deposit liabilities as well as reimbursement of Axos Bank conversion costs.

The current weighted average annual interest rate paid on the acquired deposits is ~44 basis points.

Axos +1.5% .

