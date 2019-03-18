Edwards up 9% on positive Sapien 3 data

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, PARTNER 3, evaluating Edwards Lifesciences' (EW +9.1% ) SAPIEN 3 mitral valve in patients with severe symptomatic aortic stenosis (narrowing of the aorta) showed its superiority to surgery. The data were presented at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Sessions in New Orleans.

Patients receiving transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) with the SAPIEN 3 experienced a 46% lower event rate (all-cause mortality, stroke, rehospitalization at year one) compared to open-heart surgery. Specifically, the event rate at year one was 8.5% in the SAPIEN 3 group compared to 15.1% for the surgery group. In addition, the rate of death and disabling stroke at year one in the SAPIEN 3 group was 1.0% compared to 2.9% for the surgery group.

Leerink appears unimpressed, predicting that shares will fade since there will be no "new meaningful data" or "indication expansions" for TAVR over the next two years.