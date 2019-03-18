GP Strategies slides 13.5% due to weak margins

GP Strategies (GPX -13.5% ) reports Q4 revenue growth by 1% Y/Y to $132.8M.

Overall Q4 margins: Gross declined 266 bps to 13.8%; Operating declined 33 bps to 2% and Adj. EBITDA also declined 364 bps to 5.64%.

Significantly a record level increase of 22% Y/Y in backlog of $327.4M.

The company completed TTi Global acquisition, significantly enhancing GP Strategies' service offerings and customer base in the automotive industry.

Cash provided by operating activities of $7.7M (+51% Y/Y) & cash of $13.4M (-43.2% Y/Y).

Repurchased ~ 0.35M shares of its common stock in the open market for a total cost of ~$8M.

"We anticipate achieving both significant revenue and EBITDA increases in 2019. While our 2018 results were disappointing, we have made substantial progress in our long term strategic objectives." stated Scott N. Greenberg, CEO of GP Strategies.

