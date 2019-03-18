Analysts drop Macau estimates for March

Bernstein lowers its Macau gross gaming revenue forecast for March to -5% to -3% from a prior range of -1% to +1%.

Separately, Jefferies drops its March Macau GGR forecast to -6% to -4% from the prior view of -4% to 0% growth.

Both firms point to soft VIP traffic during the early part of the month.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).