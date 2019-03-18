Stocks edge higher in early trade; Boeing again weighs on the Dow

Stocks are off to a slightly higher start, as investors weigh familiar news stories around U.S.-China trade and the global economy while looking ahead to the Fed's policy decision on Wednesday; Dow +0.1% , S&P +0.3% , Nasdaq +0.4% .

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.8% and France's CAC +0.1% but Germany's DAX -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite +2.5% .

In corporate news, Boeing opens -2.6% amid reports of a Department of Transportation investigation, Worldpay +10.7% after Fidelity National agrees to acquire the e-commerce and payments company for $43B in cash and stock, and Deutsche Bank confirms it is in merger talks with Commerzbank.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, financials ( +0.5% ), energy ( +0.5% ) and consumer discretionary ( +0.5% ) are outperforming the broader market while the communication services ( -0.6% ) and materials ( -0.5% ) groups lag.

U.S. Treasury prices edge lower, pushing the two-year and 10-year yields up a basis point each to a respective 2.45% and 2.60%; the U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 96.50.

WTI crude trades flat at $58.54/bbl.