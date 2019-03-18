Worldpay +11% after FIS deal represents 14% premium

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) surges 11% after FIS (FIS -0.2% ) agrees to the payments company in a deal that places an almost 14% premium on Worldpay shares based on March 15 closing prices.

FIS agrees to pay 0.9287 FIS shares plus $11.00 in cash for each share of Worldpay, equivalent to ~$112.12 per share based on FIS's close on March 15.

FIS sees $500M of revenue synergies and $400M of run-rate expense synergies and almost $4.5B of free cash flow in three years.

Sees refinancing Worldpay debt.

FIS accelerates organic revenue growth outlook to 6%-9% through 2021.

