Macellum turns up the heat on Citi Trends

Macellum nominates four candidates for the board at Citi Trends (CTRN +5.5% ). The activist firm's nominees are Theresa Backes, Paul Metcalf, Peter Sachse and Kenneth Seipel.

Macellum say it's "deeply concerned" by the board's lack of urgency in addressing many of the issues facing the company.

Macellum on CTRN's performance: "Over a one-year period, Citi Trends' stock has delivered a negative 27% return to stockholders. This represents an underperformance to the S&P 500 Retailing Index by 28%, the S&P 500 Index by 35%, the Russell 2000 Index by 26% and off-price peers (BURL, ROST, and TJX) by 46%."

"Citi Trends continues to experience poor operating performance. Worst yet, the operating declines appear to be accelerating."

Macellum holds a 3.8% stake in Citi Trends.

Source: Press Release