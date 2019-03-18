More on L.B. Foster Q4 results

L.B. Foster (FSTR -2.3% ) reports Q4 revenue growth by 16.4% Y/Y to $164.5M.

Rail Products and Services sales increased by 18.7% Y/Y, Construction Products sales increased by 15.3% Y/Y and Tubular and Energy Services sales increased by 13.1% Y/Y.

Gross margin declined 136 bps to 18.6% and Adj. EBITDA declined 57 bps to 6.9%.

New orders were $138.7M (+20.2% Y/Y), due to 42.2% and 29.4% increases in Rail and Tubular, respectively which was partially offset by a 23.4% reduction in Construction.

Backlog increased by 32.1% Y/Y to $220.4M.

Net cash provided by operating activities for 2018 totaled $26M.

There was a reduction in outstanding debt of $55M, or a 42.3% decline Y/Y.

The company results also include $43.4M expense recognized as a result of the settlement of the concrete tie warranty claim with Union Pacific Railroad.

