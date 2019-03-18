More on Cypress Energy Partners Q4 results

Cypress Energy Partners (CELP +3.8% ) says that in Q4 all the business segments generated increased revenues with strong gross margins; in 2018 the company deleveraged itself, and reduced net debt by 46% with additional equity.

Pipeline Inspection segment revenues increased 29.2% Y/Y to $82.2M, with gross margin stagnant at 11%

Process Services segment sales is up 11% to $3.7M and gross margin of 22.4%

Sales from Water Services Segment increased 24% to $3M, with gross margin of 73.8%.

Distributable Cash Flow was $3.1M, with distribution coverage ratio of 1.22x; net debt balance stood ~$60.2M.

Operating data: Saltwater disposed: 3,854k bbls (+3%), with average revenue of $0.78/bbl; average number of inspectors: 1,375 (+25%), with average revenue per inspector per week of $4,643 (+3%); average number of field personnel: 26 (+30%) and average revenue per field personnel per week of $10,929 (-15%)

