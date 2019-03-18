Abbott's next-gen LVAD shows treatment benefit in comparative study

Results from a clinical trial, MOMENTUM 3, comparing Abbott's (ABT -2.2% ) HeartMate 3 left ventricular assist device (LVAD) to the HeartMate II in patients living with advanced heart failure, showed a 79% survival rate at year two compared to 76.7% for the HeartMate II. The data were presented at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Sessions in New Orleans.

Patients receiving the HeartMate 3 reported a 30-point improvement in Quality of Life scores. They were able to walk almost 200 yards further in six minutes compared to pre-implant baseline.

The rate of thrombosis (clotting) at year two was 1.4% in the HeartMate 3 cohort versus 13.9% for HeartMate II.

The FDA approved HeartMate 3 in October 2018.