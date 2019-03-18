Rio Tinto rejects bid to reveal emission targets

Rio Tinto (RIO +2.1% ) says it will recommend shareholders vote against a resolution requiring it to report its direct emissions and those of its customers in greater detail.

Rio says it does not support the proposal by activist shareholders because the company is not in control of emissions released by its customers.

The proposed rule change would have Rio enact transition plans to meet the Paris Climate Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit).

The plans would include short-, medium- and long-term targets to reduce scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions and detailed strategies to meet targets in each annual report starting from 2020; Rio says scope 3 emissions are from its customers, mainly steelmakers in China.

"Options exist for the reduction of these emissions, but the speed, economic viability and ultimate deployment of these technologies lie within the control of our customers, not Rio Tinto," Rio says.