JPMorgan Chase introduces low-fee, checkless accounts

JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.6% ) starts offering checkless accounts that provides access to its mobile app, branches, and ATMs for $4.95 per month and no minimum balance, Reuters reports.

Thasunda Duckett, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking says she hopes the new accounts will attract more low-income individuals and those who have never had bank accounts.

The accounts come with debit cards, digital payments, and free check cashing; however, they don't allow overdrafts.

The cost of $60 per year for the new accounts comes in at less than the $200-$500 a year check-cashing and money-order services costs, Duckett says.