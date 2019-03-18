Cboe pulling Bitcoin futures

We can argue about whether the Cboe's decision to no longer list Bitcoin (BTC-USD) futures contracts rings a bell for the bottom, but the exchange's late-2017 launch of XBT futures was no doubt the top.

At the time of the launch, one Bitcoin was worth $17K. It's currently trading hands at just south of $4K, and the crash in the rest of the crypto market has been even greater.

Bitcoin futures, for now, will continue to be available at the CME.