Investors mull Caesars-Eldorado combination

Caesars Entertainment (CZR +2.8% ) and Eldorado Resorts (ERI -1.6% ) trade in different directions after Reuters reported on merger talks between the two casino companies.

Analysts have speculated on a Caesars-Eldorado combination in the past due to their complementary casino portfolios. Eldorado owns and operates 26 properties across 12 U.S. states, while Caesars is one of the two dominant players on the Las Vegas Strip.

Macquarie thinks Eldorado would pay up to $10 to $14 per Caesars share if the companies combine, per Bloomberg.

