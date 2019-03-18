More on Horizon Global's Q4 results

Horizon Global (HZN -0.8% ) reported Q4 revenue of $171.96M a decrease of 12.3% Y/Y, and -10% Y/Y on constant currency basis.

Segment sales: Americas $70.88M (-19.7% Y/Y); Europe-Africa $66.84M (-8.3% Y/Y); and Asia-Pacific $34.24M (-1.6% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 1,015 bps to 8.3%.

Operating loss was $29.04M, compared to $2.11M a year ago; and Adj. operating loss of $15.77M.

Net cash used for operating activities YTD were $70.5M, compared to cash provided $14.16M a year ago.

Company Completed second lien term loan agreement to provide additional liquidity to support 2019 business plan.

Company announced appointment of Barry Steele as permanent Chief Financial Officer.

Previously: Horizon Global misses by $0.69, revenue in-line (March 18)